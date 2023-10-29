Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $370,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.3 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.87. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $70.19 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

