Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 10,332 Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

BGR opened at $12.44 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.