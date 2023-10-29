Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 11,792 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPW. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

