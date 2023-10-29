Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 2,641 Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $94.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.56. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $126.00.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.78.

In other news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

