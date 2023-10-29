Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,061,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,208,000 after buying an additional 44,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,694,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 879,976 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,120,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 646.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,187,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,014,000 after buying an additional 1,404,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,335,000.

Shares of KBE stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $50.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

