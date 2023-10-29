Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 40 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of REGN opened at $775.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $825.89 and a 200 day moving average of $781.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $853.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,209 shares of company stock worth $28,691,391 over the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $912.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $900.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

