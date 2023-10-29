Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,200 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the September 30th total of 562,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 633.7 days.
Sampo Oyj Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SAXPF opened at $39.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.78. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26.
About Sampo Oyj
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sampo Oyj
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.