Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives $25.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. FBN Securities began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Samsara Trading Up 0.3 %

Samsara stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -49.36 and a beta of 1.41. Samsara has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $32.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $219.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,668 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $208,041.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 813,124 shares in the company, valued at $25,369,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $208,041.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 813,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,369,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 53,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $1,467,118.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 412,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,409,918.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,534,245 shares of company stock worth $67,889,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

