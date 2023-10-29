Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the second quarter worth about $377,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SDVKY shares. DNB Markets lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $21.89.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.52%. Analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, rock processing, and metal cutting worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

