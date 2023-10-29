SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,200 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 176,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
SBM Offshore Stock Performance
SBM Offshore stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. SBM Offshore has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44.
SBM Offshore Company Profile
