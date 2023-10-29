SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,200 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 176,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SBM Offshore Stock Performance

SBM Offshore stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. SBM Offshore has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44.

SBM Offshore Company Profile

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

