Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Up 15.0% in October

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.9 days.
Schaeffler Stock Performance
SCFLF opened at $5.50 on Friday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35.
Schaeffler Company Profile
