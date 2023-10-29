Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in October

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,300 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 333,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 137.5 days.

Schibsted ASA Stock Performance

SBBTF opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15. Schibsted ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

About Schibsted ASA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.