Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in October

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,300 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 333,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 137.5 days.
Schibsted ASA Stock Performance
SBBTF opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15. Schibsted ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.
About Schibsted ASA
