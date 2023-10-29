Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the September 30th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 124.0 days.
Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Up 2.8 %
SBGSF stock opened at $152.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.45. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $122.04 and a 52-week high of $186.20.
Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schneider Electric S.E.
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.