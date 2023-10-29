Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the September 30th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 124.0 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Up 2.8 %

SBGSF stock opened at $152.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.45. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $122.04 and a 52-week high of $186.20.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation business worldwide. It offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical vehicle charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, power and energy monitoring systems, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, field services, and switchboards and enclosures.

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.