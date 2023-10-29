Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Scholar Rock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.17.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.80. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $13.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 2,199,931 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $15,091,526.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,259,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,239,744.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 2,199,931 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $15,091,526.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,259,438 shares in the company, valued at $77,239,744.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 2,189,781 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,788,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,501,971.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 47.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 115.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 2,187.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,050,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 48.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,058,000 after acquiring an additional 611,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 150.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 565,294 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

