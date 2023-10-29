Schubert & Co Buys 4,325 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Schubert & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,649,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,330,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,163,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,535 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

