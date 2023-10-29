Schubert & Co Grows Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Schubert & Co lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Schubert & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Schubert & Co owned about 0.07% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DIHP stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $22.28. 544,602 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.11.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

