Schubert & Co Grows Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Schubert & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Schubert & Co owned about 0.07% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,996,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,741,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares during the period.

BATS DISV traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 334,982 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

