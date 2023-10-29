Schubert & Co Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Schubert & Co decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.6% of Schubert & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 636,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.