Schubert & Co Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Schubert & Co lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Schubert & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 86.6% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $150.16. 2,317,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,006. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $143.16 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.93. The stock has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

