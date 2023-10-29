Schubert & Co Sells 74 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Schubert & Co lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,029 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.5% of Schubert & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 272,266 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $71,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50,344 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its position in Tesla by 436.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 211,813 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,446,000 after acquiring an additional 36,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,065 shares of company stock worth $9,746,695. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.28.

Tesla Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,881,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,518,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.66, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla



Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

