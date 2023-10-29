Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Holdings Increased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,567 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 218.6% during the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 214,654 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.08. 2,075,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,024. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

