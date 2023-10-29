Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stock Holdings Increased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 50.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $33.62.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

