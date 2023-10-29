Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,669.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 60,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 57,210 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $47.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

