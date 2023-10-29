Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 479,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,929 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 396.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,052,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.79. 5,833,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $21.99.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

