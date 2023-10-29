Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Appleton Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Appleton Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,013,000 after purchasing an additional 653,862 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after buying an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,593,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,877,000 after buying an additional 294,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,566,000 after buying an additional 582,697 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $66.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.23. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

