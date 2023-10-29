Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,488 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 19.9% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wealth Management Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $30,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $66.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average is $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

