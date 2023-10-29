Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 10,524 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $31,421,040,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF opened at $90.08 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average of $95.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2389 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

