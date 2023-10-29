Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 5,148 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.40% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLTR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 95,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $25.33.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

