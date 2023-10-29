Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 14,353 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,353 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABEV. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 6.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at $41,415,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 8.0% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 208,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 23.1% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Trading Down 2.4 %

ABEV stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ambev from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.74.

Ambev Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

See Also

