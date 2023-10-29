Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 2,640 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total value of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,193 shares of company stock worth $4,043,134 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSK. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.75.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK opened at $223.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.94 and a 12-month high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

