Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 3,957 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 56,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 114,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $66.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.23. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

