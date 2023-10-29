Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,116 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $82.82 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $61.82 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The stock has a market cap of $212.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.