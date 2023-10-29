Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,957 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.56. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

