Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,547 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 474.2% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 6,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $117.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $130.34.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

