Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.39% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $145.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.67 and its 200-day moving average is $156.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $176.75.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.