Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Gildan Activewear worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 97.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:GIL opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $840.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.03 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 24.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.