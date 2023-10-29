Scotia Capital Inc. Has $5.78 Million Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,115,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556,214 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,184 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,993,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,674 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $177,960,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,416 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.75 and its 200 day moving average is $106.44. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $116.93.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

