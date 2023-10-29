Scotia Capital Inc. Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,432 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after buying an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,008 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Newmont Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NEM opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

