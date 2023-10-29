Scotia Capital Inc. Has $7.42 Million Stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Lithium Americas worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAC stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.13. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. On average, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LAC shares. Eight Capital set a $16.50 price objective on Lithium Americas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration of lithium resource in the United States. It owns the Thacker Pass project located in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

