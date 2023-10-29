Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,466 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM opened at $43.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.59.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.87% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on WPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

