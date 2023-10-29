Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 1,969 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.29% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXC opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.88. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $42.38.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

