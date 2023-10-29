Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 875 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 298,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,751,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,332,000 after acquiring an additional 30,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $1,383,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 3.0 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.65. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,286,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,286,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,549 shares of company stock worth $2,104,753 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.