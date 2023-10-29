Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 294 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 58.4% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 155,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 518,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $223,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH opened at $74.95 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.46 and a 52-week high of $76.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.