Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 427 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in SAP by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SAP by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SAP by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in SAP by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAP opened at $131.39 on Friday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $92.67 and a fifty-two week high of $145.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

