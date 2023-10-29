Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 469 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.8% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 148.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after buying an additional 186,079 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $76.14 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.18 and its 200 day moving average is $84.28.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

