Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 4.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 13.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.60.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $157.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.78. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $191.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

