Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,652 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $29.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

