SDI Group (LON:SDI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $129.79

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.79 ($1.59) and traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.10). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 98 ($1.20), with a volume of 1,257,999 shares traded.

SDI Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £101.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2,450.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 101.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 129.54.

About SDI Group

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and camera that have applications in astronomy and life science fields under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

