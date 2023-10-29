SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $41.14 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.04. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.90.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,190,251.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,876.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,174,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,190,251.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,876.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,873 shares of company stock worth $2,579,091 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 246,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $98,070,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,092,000 after purchasing an additional 185,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 314.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 57,245 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

