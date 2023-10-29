Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 619,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.3 days.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SECYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.25 to C$8.90 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

